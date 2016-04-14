Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:54 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Warnings Issued for High Winds in Santa Barbara County

Gusts to 60 mph possible Thursday night into Friday as dry low-pressure system moves through the region

Gusty winds kept the flags along the breakwater at the Santa Barbara Harbor at attention on Thursday. A High Wind Warning was issued from 8 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
Gusty winds kept the flags along the breakwater at the Santa Barbara Harbor at attention on Thursday. A High Wind Warning was issued from 8 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | April 14, 2016

Gusty winds are expected to blast Santa Barbara County on Thursday and Friday, as a dry low-pressure system moves through the region.

“We have quite bit of wind in the forecast,” said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A Wind Advisory was in effect at midday Thursday, and was expected to be upgraded to a High Wind Warning from 8 p.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Sukup said.

Gusts of 35-45 mph were expected Thursday afternoon, increasing to up to 60 mph by the evening hours.

The mountains and areas below passes and canyons were expected to be hardest hit, Sukup said, along with the Montecito foothills.

Motorists were urged to use extra caution, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Additional wind advisories were possible over the weekend, Sukup said.

Flags stand straight in the breeze Thursday at the Santa Barbara Harbor breakwater. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
Flags stand straight in the breeze Thursday at the Santa Barbara Harbor breakwater. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

A High Surf Advisory also was issued, effective until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Increased surf, to 7 feet, was forecast, mainly along west-facing beaches.

Daytime temperatures were expected to warm into the weekend, reaching the low-80s along the coast, and the mid- to upper-80s inland, on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows were expected to be in the mid-50s.

“There is no rain in the forecast,” Sukup added, noting that a ridge of high pressure was expected to build into the region and keep skies sunny through next week.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A pair of sailboats take advantage of strong winds Thursday afternoon near Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Harbor. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
A pair of sailboats take advantage of strong winds Thursday afternoon near Stearns Wharf and the Santa Barbara Harbor. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
