Warren Butler Opens Two More Event Centers in Santa Barbara, Old Town Goleta

The centers take over the former Cafe del Sol space on Los Patos Way and the former Sizzler restaurant on Hollister Avenue

The building that formerly housed Cafe del Sol is now home to the Montecito Event Center and open for business, according to the center's owner.

Warren Butler, owner of the Butler Event Center at 3488 State St., said his team has been working since early April to update the interiors of the old restaurant to accommodate group events.

The 6,000-square-foot State Street location has been open since 2011 and offers space for events such as luncheons, rehearsal dinners and corporate events.

Butler's expansion to the Cafe del Sol building at 30 Los Patos Way will allow that location to host 150 to 200 people. It sits next to Stella Mare's and overlooks the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge.

"We've lightened and brightened it, putting in new lighting," Warren said of the interior building changes. "People love the old Cafe del Sol, so we won't change it up too much."

The location is open currently, and Warren said he is looking for catering partners to work in the building's kitchen or bring food from off-site.

"It's ready to rock and roll," he said.

Butler has also claimed a location in Old Town Goleta, and is working to open a large event center in the building that formerly housed the Sizzler Restaurant at 5555 Hollister Ave.

That location will be more similar in size to the State Street location, able to host 300 to 400 people, but with options for smaller groups, including smaller rooms and a patio.

"It will always be flexible," Butler said, adding that a similar food arrangement will be held in this location, with a kitchen available for catering partners or for groups to use on their own.

The first party at that location is scheduled for May 9, he said.

