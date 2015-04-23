Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:01 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Warren Butler Opens Two More Event Centers in Santa Barbara, Old Town Goleta

The centers take over the former Cafe del Sol space on Los Patos Way and the former Sizzler restaurant on Hollister Avenue

The former Cafe del Sol building on Los Patos Way near the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge is now home to the Montecito Event Center.
The former Cafe del Sol building on Los Patos Way near the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge is now home to the Montecito Event Center. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 23, 2015 | 9:30 p.m.

The building that formerly housed Cafe del Sol is now home to the Montecito Event Center and open for business, according to the center's owner.

Warren Butler, owner of the Butler Event Center at 3488 State St., said his team has been working since early April to update the interiors of the old restaurant to accommodate group events.

The 6,000-square-foot State Street location has been open since 2011 and offers space for events such as luncheons, rehearsal dinners and corporate events.

Butler's expansion to the Cafe del Sol building at 30 Los Patos Way will allow that location to host 150 to 200 people. It sits next to Stella Mare's and overlooks the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge.

"We've lightened and brightened it, putting in new lighting," Warren said of the interior building changes. "People love the old Cafe del Sol, so we won't change it up too much."

The location is open currently, and Warren said he is looking for catering partners to work in the building's kitchen or bring food from off-site.

"It's ready to rock and roll," he said.

Butler has also claimed a location in Old Town Goleta, and is working to open a large event center in the building that formerly housed the Sizzler Restaurant at 5555 Hollister Ave.

That location will be more similar in size to the State Street location, able to host 300 to 400 people, but with options for smaller groups, including smaller rooms and a patio.

"It will always be flexible," Butler said, adding that a similar food arrangement will be held in this location, with a kitchen available for catering partners or for groups to use on their own.

The first party at that location is scheduled for May 9, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 