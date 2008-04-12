Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Warriors Drop Pair to Point Loma

Westmont shows positive stirrings, especially from freshmen contributors.

By Ron Smith | April 12, 2008 | 11:20 p.m.

Westmont lost both games of a doubleheader to Point Loma Nazarene on Saturday, dropping the first game 5-1 and the second by a 10-4 margin.

In the first game, Eric Gaustad (2-5) went the distance for the Warriors (8-26 overall, 4-24 in Golden State Athletic Conference play) in the loss. In nine innings on the mound, he gave up four earned runs on nine hits, striking out five and walking two. For Point Loma (22-8, 15-13), Andrew Bovich (6-3) earned a complete game win, allowing one run on six hits, striking out three and walking two.

The Warriors avoided the shutout by posting a single run in the eighth inning. Freshman right fielder Terrell Wong led off the bottom half of the inning with a double and took third when junior left fielder Taylor Grace ground out to second. Wong came across the plate when freshman centerfielder Taylor Maddox ground out to short.

In game two, starter Max Gutierrez, a junior from Ventura College and Oxnard High, struggled on the mound, giving up eight runs on 13 hits in four and a third innings of play. The complete-game, seven-inning win was assigned to Point Loma’s Adam Herter, who allowed two earned runs on seven hits. Herter struck out four without allowing a walk.

Westmont took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one away,
freshman leftfielder Brent Meschuk reached on an error and advanced to second on freshman
first baseman Colten Christianson’s single. One out later, Meschuk scored on an RBI single by freshman third baseman Jordan Bottenfield while Christianson advanced to third. Christianson would later score on a balk.

Senior shortstop Anthony Martinez’s lead-off double led to another run in the fifth inning. Martinez
reached third on a single by Maddox and scored on a ground ball by Meschuk.

Westmont’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth. Gaustad, serving as the designated hitter in the
second game, hit a high chopping ground ball that bounded over the third baseman’s head to earn
Gaustad a place at first base. After Gaustad reached second on a wild pitch, Bottenfield ground out,
allowing Gaustad to take third base with one away. He then scored on Wong’s RBI single.

Westmont will play at UCSB at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

