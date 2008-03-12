Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Warriors Face Carroll in NAIA’s First Round

No. 19 Westmont enters tournament as fifth seed in bracket.

By Ron Smith | March 12, 2008 | 6:19 p.m.

No. 19 Westmont will face off against No. 13 Carroll (Mont.) in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament on Wednesday in Jackson, Tenn. Westmont (21-8) is the fifth seed in its bracket, Carroll (25-5) is seeded fourth.

"Every team in the national tournament is a good basketball team," said head coach Kirsten McKnight. "We knew that in any (first round) matchup we would need to play our best basketball in order to win. Carroll is a very good team. They have perennially been one of the best teams in the country.  I don’t know much about them yet but we have had some common opponents."

Carroll played two Golden State Athletic Conference teams this season, defeating Hope International, 73-60, in early November and losing to No. 9 Azusa Pacific, 48-60, in December.  Westmont defeated Hope twice (62-54 and 77-61) and split with Azusa, losing the first game in Azusa, 63-69, and winning at home, 69-41.

The only other common opponent was Montana State Northern, whom the Warriors defeated, 55-48.  Carroll split with Montana State Northern.

"We know from their statistics that they are a great three-point shooting team," McKnight said. "They have an incredible shooter in Jolene Fuzesy, who shoots 57 percent from the three-point line. ... Hopefully that will be a good match-up with our pressure defense."

Fuzesy, a senior guard who averaged 20.4 points per game, made 108 of 189 three-point attempts this season and is believed to hold the three-point collegiate career record (all associations) with a total of 456 baskets from beyond the arc.

Danielle Maloney, another senior guard, is the second leading scorer for the Fighting Saints, averaging 10.9 points per game.  Carroll’s four leading scorers are all listed as guards.  Sophomore Elly Bruursema is averaging 9.6 while senior Caitlin Courchaine has posted 9.5 points per game.

Sophomore post player Hannah Heidenreisch is averaging 7.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game to lead Carroll’s inside game.

Carroll finished second in the Frontier Conference with a record of 11-3. No. 10 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) defeated Carroll in the conference tournament to earn an automatic bid.

Four other GSAC teams will participate in the national championship: GSAC champion Point Loma Nazarene and Azusa Pacific, The Master’s and Vanguard.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 