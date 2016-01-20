Warriors Fall to Malibu

Carpinteria dropped into third place in Tri-Valley League girls water polo after a 12-7 loss to Malibu on Wednesday.
The clutch goalkeeping of Nicole Poulos kept the game close early, as the junior shut down several Malibu fast breaks in the first half. She finished with 10 saves.
Offensively, Senior Kimmy Methmann and sophomore Lili Castillo led Carpinteria in scoring with two goals apiece, while seniors Brenda Rodriguez, Crystal Landeros, and Elena Benidze rounded out the offensive effort.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.