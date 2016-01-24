Girls Basketball
Warriors Get Defensive in Win Over Thacher
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 24, 2016 | 6:29 p.m.
Tori Kelley knocked down 11 free throws en route to 26 points, leading Carpinteria to a 44-33 victory over Thacher in a Frontier League girls basketball game.
Kelley also made an impact in defense, making seven steals. The Warriors had 19 steals as a team. Harmony Reed and Monique Sanchez combined to hold Thacher's best player to 13 points.
"It was certainly our best defensive effort of the season," said Carpinteria coach Dan Mercer.
Guard Alondra Campuzano hauled in 10 rebounds to go with her six points.
Carpinteria is 7-9 overall and 4-3 in league.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.