Warriors Have Their Shots, But Miss Out at Vanguard

Westmont struggled to find the hoop in the first half of Saturday night’s game at Vanguard and the Warriors were unable to shoot themselves out of the hole, losing 77-64.

Westmont (13-10 overall, 7-8 in Golden State Athletic Conference play) shot just 28.1 percent in the first half and missed all eight of its attempts from beyond the arc. As a result, Vanguard (16-7, 10-5) advanced to a 36-23 halftime lead.

A 12-0 run in the second half allowed the Warriors to pull within a point, 47-46, with 11:07 to play in the game, but the Lions reeled off a 12-2 run of their own to push the deficit back to double-digits (59-48) with 7:36 remaining in the second half. Westmont did not get closer than seven points the rest of the game.

Junior guard Tyler Dutton led the Warriors with 14 points and added five rebounds. Freshman Blake Bender came off the bench to score 13 and pull down five boards. Freshman Dan Rasp, a former Camarillo High star, added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

The Lions were led by Dennis Heenan, who scored 21 points, and Matt Davis, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

In other GSAC action, Biola (15-10, 7-8) upset No. 9 California Baptist (19-4, 11-4), 58-50. The Master’s (13-12, 7-8) also pulled off an upset, edging No. 16 Point Loma Nazarene (18-7, 9-6) on the road, 79-76. No. 5 Concordia (20-4, 11-4) took care of Fresno Pacific (17-9, 8-8), 71-53. San Diego Christian (5-18, 2-13) defeated Hope International (1-21, 1-14), 85-81.

As a result of Saturday’s games, Westmont finds itself back in a three-way tie for seventh place, with Biola and The Master’s. All three teams trail sixth-place Fresno Pacific by a half-game. Cal Baptist and Concordia are tied for first with 11-4 conference records. Azusa Pacific and Vanguard are tied for third, a game behind, while Point Loma is in fifth place, two games off the leaders and a game and a half ahead of Fresno Pacific.

Next up for Westmont is a rematch with Biola in La Mirada. The Warriors defeated the Eagles, 73-69, last month in Murchison Gymnasium.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.