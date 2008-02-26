Warriors Make Short Work of Biola

No. 25 Westmont cruises to victory, then sets sights on San Jose State.

On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon at Westmont’s Abbott Tennis Courts, the No. 25-ranked Warriors picked up an 8-1 Golden State Athletic Conference win over Biola.

Westmont (5-2 overall, 1-2 GSAC) swept the doubles matches with freshman Illisa Mathews and senior Jennie Dunn defeating Christine Garner and Nicholle Johnston at No. 1, 8-2. Freshmen Lauren Combs and Erin McGurty teamed up for the first time and earned an 8-2 win at No. 2 over the Eagles’ Marisa Flores and Sarah Snyder. Juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein completed the Warriors’ doubles sweep, winning on court No. 3, 8-3, over Kristen Williams and Kelli Shiroma.

In singles action, Combs defeated Garner, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 while, at No. 2, Matthews defeated Johnston by the inverse score of 6-0, 6-1. McGurty notched a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.

On the No. 4 court, Lee earned her fifth singles win this season by defeating Flores, 6-2, 6-0. Anna Molinari made her collegiate singles debut, defeating Snyder, 6-3, 6-1, in the longest match of the day. Biola (0-6, 0-4) picked up its lone win at No. 6, where Shiroma defeated Hughes, 6-0, 6-0.

The Warriors host San Jose State at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Westmont 8, Biola 1

Singles

No. 1 — Lauren Combs (Westmont) defeated Christine Garner (Biola) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) defeated Nicholle Johnston (Biola) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 — Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Kristen Williams (Biola) 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 — Kristen Lee (Westmont) defeated Marisa Flores (Biola) 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 — Anna Molinari (Westmont) defeated Sarah Snyder (Biola) 6-3, 6-1

No. 6 — Kelli Shiroma (Biola) defeated Emily Hughes (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Christine Garner / Nicholle Johnston (Biola) 8-2

No. 2 — Lauren Combs / Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Marisa Flores / Sarah Snyder (Biola) 8-2

No. 3 — Christina Klein / Kristen Lee (Westmont) defeated Kristen Williams / Kelli Shiroma (Biola) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.