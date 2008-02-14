Warriors Muscle Their Way to No. 22 Ranking

Westmont rewarded for conference run but finds plenty of GSAC company in poll.

Steadily climbing over opponents in the Golden State Athletic Conference, Westmont’s women’s basketball team has advanced high enough to be noticed nationally. The Warriors made their top-25 debut Thursday at No. 22 in the NAIA Division I rankings.

Two Tennessee schools, Union and Lee, were again Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Union, a unanimous choice for the top spot, has been No. 1 for eight weeks in a row.

The GSAC is well-represented in the poll. For the third consecutive week, GSAC members Point Loma Nazarene and Vanguard were ranked third and fourth, respectively. Azusa Pacific fell to No. 9, The Master’s held steady at No. 12 and California Baptist dropped to No. 25.

Westmont (17-5 overall, 9-5 in league) plays at Vanguard at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.