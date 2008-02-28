Warriors Rally But Come Up Short at Cal Poly Pomona

After suffering a sweep in doubles, Westmont split its singles matches with Cal Poly Pomona, resulting in a 6-3 nonconference loss on the Broncos’ home courts.

With the loss, Westmont fell to 3-7. Cal Poly Pomona improved to 3-2.

The Warriors’ wins came on courts two, three and four. At No. 2, Aaron Cooke defeated Salvador Romero 6-3, 6-1, while Kent Stormans beat Mike Palacio on court three by the same score. On the No. 4 court, junior Ryan Shultz claimed a 6-1 win in the first set and then squeaked by Joe Madoo, 7-6, in the second set, winning the tiebreaker, 7-2.

At No. 1, the Broncos’ Joshua Lau defeated senior captain Kyle Godfrey, 6-3, 6-0. Jeffrey Vachirajongkol won on court five, defeating Westmont’s Chris Hill, 6-1, 6-1. Jackie Vachirajongkol defeated Martin Park at No. 6 by scores of 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles play, Lau and Romero defeated Godfrey and Stormans, 8-3, on the No. 1 court. At No. 2, Palacio and Madoo recorded an 8-3 win over Cooke and Shultz. Vachirajongkol and

Vachirajongkol were the victors on court three, defeating Arthur Kalayjian and Ryley Schultz, 8-2.

Westmont next travels to Riverside for a Saturday match against No. 20 California Baptist.

Cal Poly Pomona 6, Westmont 3

Singles

No. 1 — Joshua Lau (Cal Poly Pomona) defeated Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Salvador Romero (Cal Poly Pomona) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 — Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Mike Palacio (Cal Poly Pomona) 6-3, 6-1

No. 4 — Ryan Shultz (Westmont) defeated Joe Madoo (Cal Poly Pomona) 6-1, 7-6 (2)

No. 5 — Jeffrey Vachirajongkol (Cal Poly Pomona) defeated Chris Hill (Westmont) 6-1, 6-1

No. 6 — Jackie Vachirajongkol (Cal Poly Pomona) defeated Martin Park (Westmont) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Joshua Lau / Salvador Romero (Cal Poly Pomona) defeated Kyle Godfrey / Kent Stormans (Westmont) 8-3

No. 2 — Joe Madoo / Mike Palacio (Cal Poly Pomona) defeated Aaron Cooke / Ryan Shultz (Westmont) 8-3

No. 3 — Jeffrey Vachirajongkol / Jackie Vachirajongkol (Cal Poly Pomona) defeated Arthur Kalayjian / Ryley Schultz (Westmont) 8-2

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.