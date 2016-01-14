Warriors Rally in 4th Quarter to Beat Malibu

Tori Kelley hit two clutch 3-pointers in the last two minutes, helping Carpinteria rally for a 33-31 win at Malibu in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Thursday.
The Warriors were down by six points after three quarters.
Monique Sanchez led Carpinteria with 17 points and Kelley added 12.
Carpinteria is now 5-7 overall and 2-1 in league. The Warriors play at Fillmore on Saturday.
