Warriors’ Reese Earns GSAC, NAIA Volleyball Honors

Senior defensive stalwart caps Westmont career with not one, but two, Libero of the Year awards.

Westmont senior volleyball star Malinda Reese has been named both the Golden State Athletic Conference and NAIA Region II Libero of the Year. Reese, of San Carlos, holds every defensive record at Westmont and was previously named the NAIA National Libero of the Week. She also has been recognized as a GSAC Scholar-Athlete.