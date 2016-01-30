Warriors Split Doubleheader with Oregon Tech

Westmont split a doubleheader with Oregon Tech on Saturday to take two out of three in the opening-weekend baseball series. The Warriors won the first game, 5-4, and dropped the series finale, 2-1.
Senior Alex Bush started the first game for the Warriors and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Bush struck out three and walked two. Senior Michael Rishwain relieved Bush in the fifth inning and picked up the win while allowing two runs (one earned) over three innings of work. Zach DeMarcus and Sam Sheehan pitched the eighth and ninth respectively, each retiring the side in order. Sheehan was awarded a save.
Bush, who also served as the designated hitter, led the charge for the Warriors' offense, producing four hits in five at bats,
With the score tied at four, Michael Pollex pinch hit in the seventh inning and tripled to right center field. McGuire picked up an RBI when he drove a ball to center field for a sacrifice fly and what proved to be the winning run.
The second game saw Oregon Tech take a 1-0 lead in the third inning when a sacrifice fly by Bryan Grant scored Loren Cutolo. The latter had previously reached base on an error.
The Owls added a second run in the top of the seventh inning on a single by Cutolo that drive in Matthew Moorehead from third.
Westmont rallied in the bottom of the ninth and nearly tied the game. With one away, Jarrett Costa pinch hit and drew a walk. Alexander Scalco then pinch ran for Costa. Scalco reached second on a wild pitch and then advance to third when Alika McGuire grounded out.
With two away, freshman Luke Coffey (Dos Pueblos High) stepped to the plate and delivered a double down the right field line. That brought up Clarke Bader who pounded a ball to deep left center field. However, Owls' left fielder Michael Kilpatrick made a dazzling play to end the game. Racing hard toward the left-center field fence, Kilpatrick jumped for the ball and grabbed it by his glove's webbing. He then fell to the ground, rolled over and rose with his hand held high, holding the ball as evidence of his game-saving catch.
