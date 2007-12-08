Warriors Surrender Halftime Lead, Fall 79-67

Westmont goes oh-for-Idaho in second tournament loss in as many days.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho went on a 20-6 run to open the second half of the consolation game of the Wendy’s Classic on Saturday, in the process handing Westmont its second loss in two days, 79-67.

Bryan Champ led the host Coyotes with 18 points and Josh Owen added 15 of his 17 points in the second half as College of Idaho (4-8) erased a 42-37 halftime deficit. Two other Coyotes also scored in double figures.

Westmont got 12 points from leading scorer Dan Rasp, who was plagued all night by foul trouble, with Bobby Fenske and Tyler Dutton each scoring 10. The Warriors, now 3-4 on the season, lost to Northwest Nazarene, 88-77, in the tournament opener.

Earlier Saturday, Northwest Nazarene (7-0) took the Wendy’s Classic title with an 80-70 victory over Montana-Western (5-8).

In the tournament, the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene combined to raise $5,126 for the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids-Idaho program. A matching gift will provide more than $10,000 to the Wednesday’s Child organization in Boise.