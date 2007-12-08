Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:59 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Warriors Surrender Halftime Lead, Fall 79-67

Westmont goes oh-for-Idaho in second tournament loss in as many days.

By Michael Safford | December 8, 2007 | 6:19 p.m.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho went on a 20-6 run to open the second half of the consolation game of the Wendy’s Classic on Saturday, in the process handing Westmont its second loss in two days, 79-67.

Bryan Champ led the host Coyotes with 18 points and Josh Owen added 15 of his 17 points in the second half as College of Idaho (4-8) erased a 42-37 halftime deficit. Two other Coyotes also scored in double figures.

Westmont got 12 points from leading scorer Dan Rasp, who was plagued all night by foul trouble, with Bobby Fenske and Tyler Dutton each scoring 10. The Warriors, now 3-4 on the season, lost to Northwest Nazarene, 88-77, in the tournament opener.

Earlier Saturday, Northwest Nazarene (7-0) took the Wendy’s Classic title with an 80-70 victory over Montana-Western (5-8).

In the tournament, the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene combined to raise $5,126 for the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids-Idaho program. A matching gift will provide more than $10,000 to the Wednesday’s Child organization in Boise.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 