Warriors, Toads Battle to a 1-1 Draw

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria couldn't hold off Thacher after taking the lead and ended up playing to a 1-1 draw against the Toads in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Jenny Alaniz scored on a penalty kick early in the second half to give the Warriors the lead. But Thacher regained the momentum and pushed to get the equalizing goal.

"The momentum swung in their favor and it seemed we just started to panic and lose control of the game," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "They started pushing and we did not really have an answer for it. They finally scored as their fast forward beat a few or our defenders and slotted home a shot from about 12 yards out with about seven minutes to go."

The game went into overtime and neither team scored.

Bryant said defender Alejandra Garcia "played one of her best games of the year. She really controlled the game in the back and was one of the few who was looking to calm the game down and play with more possession," he said.

The Warriors (4-7-3, 3-4-2 in league) play at defending CIF champion Grace Brethren on Thursday.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.