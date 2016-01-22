Warriors Win Fourth Straight TVL Match

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria improved to 4-0 in the Tri-Valley League with a 3-1 boys soccer win over Fillmore on Friday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Juan Pablo Alvarez scored the game-winning goal and broke a 1-1 tie on a penalty kick in the 50th minute. Alvarez was brought down inside the penalty area to earn the PK.

Luis Garcia opened up the scoring for the Warriors by feeding Brian Tiara in the 16th minute of the first half. The Sharks responded with a goal of their own 12 minutes later off a corner kick.

After Alvarez gave Carpinteria a 2-1 lead, Luis Garcia found himself on the frontside of an own goal for Malibu that gave the Warriors a 3-1 lead in the 76th minute.

Keeper Edward Delgado came up big with four saves.

"We have been on a roller-coaster ride this year, incorporating new faces into the program while maintaining our senior leadership," Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. "At this point, we are clicking on all cylinders and looking forward to our match at Santa Paula next Wednesday.

Carpinteria is 4-9 and 4-0 in the TVL.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .