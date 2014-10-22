Washington Elementary Cooking Up Inaugural Lobster Boil to Benefit Programs, Services

Washington Elementary School on the Mesa is hosting its inaugural Lobster Boil at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

“We are so thankful to the Santa Barbara Yacht Club for hosting our first lobster boil,” said Tara Haaland-Ford, Washington School PTO president. “We can’t think of a more appropriate way to raise funds for our educational programs and services than a lobster boil on our beautiful Santa Barbara waterfront.”

Guests will feast on fresh lobster and crab while enjoying the evening’s program of live entertainment, music, dancing and a live dessert auction.

Seating for the lobster boil is limited. Tickets are available by invitation only. Please contact development director Linda Rosso at [email protected] or 209.601.8918 if you are interested in receiving an invitation.

Sponsorship of the lobster boil includes event tickets and visibility among 600 Washington school families and 200 event guests. Sponsorship opportunities include:

» Wildcat Sponsor $10,000 — includes 25 tickets, VIP parking and premier seating ocation

» Big Cat Sponsor $7,500 — includes 20 tickets

» Top Cat Sponsor $5,000 — includes 15 tickets

» Cool Cat Sponsor $2,500 — includes 10 tickets

» Alley Cat Sponsor $1,000 — includes four tickets

For more information, contact Rosso at 805.845.5143, 209.601.8918 or [email protected].

— Linda Rosso is the development director for Washington Elementary School.