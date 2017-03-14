Santa Barbara Police Arrest Ventura Man After Hit-Run Collision, Search in Mesa Neighborhood

Washington Elementary was briefly placed on lockdown after reports of one suspect fleeing through school grounds

A Ventura man was arrested after a hit-and-run collision and police search that led to the lockdown of Washington Elementary School in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

Nathan Christopher Stevens, 34, was arrested for vehicle theft, prowling, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Washington Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning while Santa Barbara police officers searched for suspects from a hit-and-run in a nearby condominium complex at 222 Meigs Rd, said police Sgt. Joshua Morton.

No injuries were reported in the collision, in which the vehicle hit a unit of the complex, but two males reportedly fled from the scene.

One ran through school grounds while the other ran toward La Mesa Park, Morton said.

Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the crashed vehicle was reported stolen out of Ventura on Monday.

The lockdown at the school, at 290 Lighthouse Rd., was lifted around 10:30 a.m. after about half an hour.

Police continued to search for the suspects and arrested Stevens, who matched the description given of one of the fleeing suspects, Morton said.

"Stevens was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of contact and was arrested," he added.

Police believe the second suspect fled the area and are investigating the case, he said.

