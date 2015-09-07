Washington School Opens Library and Kicks Off Fundraising

Advice

Washington Elementary School officially opens the doors of its new library with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.

The passage of Measure R 2010 bond funds made the construction possible.

The new learning environment includes a STEM classroom designed for students to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Washington School Foundation is funding a full-time instructor who will expand curriculum to include robotics with Legos, 3D printing and computer programming.

The opening coincides with the kick-off of the Washington Pride campaign, which raises funds for:

» curriculum specialists at every grade level

» a full-time physical education teacher

» art classes and performances

» field trips that broaden students’ view of the world

» carefully-chosen assemblies that nurture a love of learning

» playground equipment

» classroom supplies for teachers

» professional development opportunities for teachers

Faced with shrinking local and state budgets, many schools are eliminating these types of programs due to financial considerations; however, the Washington community believes that the school’s dedicated staff, paired with these additional opportunities, is the right recipe to take children into the future.

The Washington Pride fundraiser kicked off the first week of school with its “Community Counts” theme.

The PTO designed a logo and created a video and Facebook page to get the word out locally.

Pride funds comprise the largest portion of the PTO’s operating budget.

Washington is a sought-after school, with some of the highest academic scores in the Santa Barbara district.

The school comes close but short of Title 1 designation, where 40 percent or more of student families are low-income, and the school can become eligible for additional funding.

The Washington School Foundation welcomes donations from anyone wishing to support a public school making great strides.

Alumni or businesses wishing to create a corporate sponsorship are encouraged to donate online at www.parentsquare.com/fundraisers/60.

— Nicole Young is the pride chair at Washington School.