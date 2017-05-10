Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Washington School Wins SB Unified School District Track & Field Meet

By Noozhawk Staff Report | May 10, 2017 | 3:28 p.m.

More than 200 students from eight local elementary schools competed at the fifth annual All-Santa Barbara Unified School District Elementary Schools Track & Field Meet at the Westmont track on Tuesday.

Roosevelt, McKinley, Adams, Cleveland, Franklin, Monroe, Harding and Washington Elementary battled for local bragging rights, competing in about a dozen events. Washington School took first place with 185 points, Adams was second with 127 and  Roosevelt came in third with 121.

Westmont track and field athletes, who are competing at the Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala., May 25-27, timed and measured the events. Recent graduates Becky Collier (social innovation and entrepreneurship) and Noelle Crosby (economics and business) directed the meet. 

The was started under the leadership of Westmont alumna and Adams Elementary School principal Amy (Bergenske) Alzina and Westmont head track and field coach Russell Smelley.

“Russell and I started this event five years ago with the goals of exposing our students to the sport of track and field and a college experience,” Alzina said. “We are extremely grateful for this ongoing partnership.”  

Following the meet, the athletes toured the campus before eating lunch in the Westmont Dining Commons.

Alzina, who became the youngest principal in Santa Barbara School District history at 29, competed on the Westmont cross country and track and field teams before graduating in 1998. She'll be returning to her old stomping grounds as she was approved to be the new superintendent/principal at Cold Springs School. The school is located down the street from Westmont.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 