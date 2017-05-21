Crews Get Full Containment of Wasioja Fire in Cuyama Valley Sunday Night

Firefighting agencies reported full containment of the Wasioja Fire in the Cuyama Valley Sunday night.

The fire, which started on the 1000 block of Wasioja Road near New Cuyama on Saturday evening, grew to approximately 190 acres before forward progress was stopped, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Agencies had 70-percent containment of the blaze as of 12:40 p.m. Sunday and were able to get the fire completely contained by Sunday night.

County Fire, Los Padres National Forest crews and CalFire crews from San Luis Obispo County all responded to the blaze, along with mutual aid agencies from as far away as Monterey and Los Angeles, Zaniboni said.

About 300 firefighters were on the scene Sunday and agencies were also using helicopters and air tankers.

The fire burned in a remote northeast area of Santa Barbara County and some structures were threatened by the fire, but none were damaged as of Sunday morning, according to Zaniboni.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.