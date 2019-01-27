Helping Environment Made Easy With Clean-Up Day for Solvang Residents

To facilitate responsible disposal and recycling, Waste Management and the city of Solvang will host an annual Community Clean-Up day, giving Solvang residents a chance to more easily dispose of large bulky items, recyclables, and common yard waste in an environmentally safe manner.

The free event, open to Solvang residents only, will be 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 16 at Oak Street Public Park Parking Lot No. 4. No appointment necessary but proof of address is required with a matching billing notice.

By properly disposing of items, residents can help protect the environment by keeping those items away from the landfill and water stream. Residents can bring unlimited quantities of any the approved items to the drop-off site.

Acceptable items include:

Bulky items: furniture such as sofas

Green waste: yard trimmings, grass, leaves

Comingled recyclable items: aluminum cans, glass bottles, cardboard

Scrap metal: motors must be free of oil/gas and must be separated

Certain household hazardous waste also will be accepted during the event. Residents may dispose of household hazardous waste such as the following:

Used motor oil (5 gallon quantity and container size limit); oil filters (10 lb. limit); vehicle batteries (10 each limit); latex paint (5 gallon quantity and container size limit); consumer batteries (taped ends); computer monitors (unbroken glass screens); televisions (unbroken glass screens); electronic wastes, and appliances.

These household hazardous waste items can also be taken to the Health Sanitation Service (HSS) Recycling Center, 97 Commerce Drive, Buellton. The HSS Recycling Center is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, contact Diane Christensen at the city of Solvang, 805-688-5575. To learn more about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

— Mary Hartley for Waste Management of Southern California.