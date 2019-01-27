Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 27 , 2019, 11:35 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Helping Environment Made Easy With Clean-Up Day for Solvang Residents

By Mary Hartley for Waste Management of Southern California | January 27, 2019 | 6:59 a.m.

To facilitate responsible disposal and recycling, Waste Management and the city of Solvang will host an annual Community Clean-Up day, giving Solvang residents a chance to more easily dispose of large bulky items, recyclables, and common yard waste in an environmentally safe manner.

The free event, open to Solvang residents only, will be 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 16 at Oak Street Public Park Parking Lot No. 4. No appointment necessary but proof of address is required with a matching billing notice.

By properly disposing of items, residents can help protect the environment by keeping those items away from the landfill and water stream. Residents can bring unlimited quantities of any the approved items to the drop-off site.

Acceptable items include:

Bulky items: furniture such as sofas

Green waste: yard trimmings, grass, leaves

Comingled recyclable items: aluminum cans, glass bottles, cardboard

Scrap metal: motors must be free of oil/gas and must be separated

Certain household hazardous waste also will be accepted during the event. Residents may dispose of household hazardous waste such as the following:

Used motor oil (5 gallon quantity and container size limit); oil filters (10 lb. limit); vehicle batteries (10 each limit); latex paint (5 gallon quantity and container size limit); consumer batteries (taped ends); computer monitors (unbroken glass screens); televisions (unbroken glass screens); electronic wastes, and appliances.

These household hazardous waste items can also be taken to the Health Sanitation Service (HSS) Recycling Center, 97 Commerce Drive, Buellton. The HSS Recycling Center is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, contact Diane Christensen at the city of Solvang, 805-688-5575. To learn more about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

— Mary Hartley for Waste Management of Southern California.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 