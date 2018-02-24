Watch Academy Awards Live for Free at Arlington

In support of the industry and in recognition of the talent that have starred in the movies that have shown at Metropolitan Theatres, the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara invites community members in to watch the 90th Academy Awards for free on the big screen, Sunday, March 4.

Additionally, in appreciation for the men and women who bravely fought the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County, a portion of concession sales that day will benefit the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance.

For the Academy Awards live broadcast at the Arlington, 1317 State St., doors will open at 3 p.m. with a pre-show, Live From the Red Carpet, at 3:30 p.m. The Oscars show begins at 5 p.m.

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation, family-owned theater circuit launched in 1923, provides digital projection and surround sound. The Metropolitan has 16 theaters across California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah.

— Natalie Eig for the Arlington Theatre.