Watch Mars Mission Launch from Lompoc Airport

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | April 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Airport will be the official viewing location for the upcoming NASA launch of the InSight on its Mission to Mars.

The launch is slated for 4:05 a.m. May 5 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Space Launch Complex-3 on an Atlas V-401. The launch date and time are subject to change due to technical or weather issues. This will be the first planetary spacecraft to launch from this West Coast launch facility. 

The official public viewing site for the launch is at Lompoc Airport, 1801 North H St., starting at 2:30 a.m. Visitors will be able to see the launch, watch NASA TV commentary from the tarmac, and meet NASA/InSight mission team members and city representatives.

A second public viewing location is at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2800 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc, where visitors are welcome to see the launch from the church parking lot, and interact with NASA/InSight mission team members in attendance, also starting at 2:30 a.m.

For more information visit http://explorelompoc.com/vandenberg-air-force-base/.

“The city of Lompoc is honored to host the official launch viewing location at our very own Lompoc Airport,” said Teresa Gallavan, interim city manager.

“Explore Lompoc, NASA and Vandenberg Air Force Base have worked in partnership with us to really make this a special experience in Lompoc, and we look forward to hosting visitors from near and far to witness this first-of-its-kind launch,” Gallavan said.

Before the launch, scientists and engineers with NASA's Mission to Mars will be bring the The Mars InSight Roadshow to the Lompoc area May 2-4.

The traveling show is designed to engage the public about the mission with family-friendly, hands-on science activities, seismometer demonstrations, table-top exhibits and models, and public talks. 

» May 2, 3-8 p.m.: Exhibit at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc

» May 3, 6:30-8 p.m.: Public talk at Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.

» May 4, 1-8 p.m.: Exhibit and public talk at Allan Hancock College, Main Campus, 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 

