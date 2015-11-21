Water-Line Break Closes Part of Castillo Street in Santa Barbara

Advice

Crews making repairs in 1700 block of Castillo; officials say water service to be restored Saturday night or Sunday morning

A water-line break shut down a portion of Castillo Street in Santa Barbara on Saturday, and cut off water service to dozens of customers.

The break occurred at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Castillo and Valerio streets.

City public works crews responded and were working to repair the leak.

There also were reports of residents complaining about discolored water.

A city spokeswoman said customers were affected along the 1700 and 1800 blocks of Castillo, and the 300 and 400 blocks of West Islay Street.

City officials hoped to have water service restored by Saturday night or Sunday morning “at the latest,” the spokeswoman said, adding she did not know how many customers were affected.

