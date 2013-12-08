Water-Main Break Floods Homes Near Santa Barbara

Cold weather may be to blame for incident on Sterrett Avenue, water officials say

A water-main break — possibly related to the cold weather the last few days — flooded several homes in a Santa Barbara neighborhood Saturday night.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Sterrett Avenue, which is off North Hope Avenue below Foothill Road.

The break flooded as many as four houses that are on the downhill side of the street.

Santa Barbara County firefighters who responded used a pressurized fire hose to form a make-shift dam and divert some of the water away from the homes.

A Goleta Water District employee was able to partially turn off the water, and additional water crews were called to assist and fully repair the break.

According to a Goleta Water District employee at the scene, water main breaks are not not uncommon when the weather turns cold, as it has this past week.

Firefighters pumped accumulated water from at least one of the houses in the neighborhood.

Additional details were not available.