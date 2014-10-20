Water Agencies Trying to Stop Private Water Sales in Carpinteria, Montecito

Some Montecito landowners are paying to have water trucked in from agricultural wells, but officials say they're depleting the groundwater basin for everyone else

Where there's a will there's a way, and for some homeowners of Montecito, the way to water is through wells in the Carpinteria Valley.

At a time when people throughout Santa Barbara County are letting their yards turn brown to save water during the drought, some Montecito property owners have discovered a way to use as much water as they want, without getting penalized for overuse.

An unknown, but significant, number of people in Montecito are buying from farmers, who are tapping into wells in the Carpinteria groundwater basin, then trucking the water back to their homes to keep their lush landscapes bursting with color.

"You have to stop it some time, and the time to stop it is now," said Charles Hamilton, general manager of the Carpinteria Valley Water District. "In the long run, something like this would really be a detriment to the groundwater basin because it can really add up."

Hamilton estimates that private truck companies have hauled more than 500,000 gallons, about 1.5 acre feet, of Carpinteria water out of the city and into Montecito.

Well owners are exporting water "for personal profit," Hamilton said, and in doing so are depleting the local groundwater basin "to the disadvantage of all other groundwater users" in the area, including the Carpinteria Valley Water District.

But sellers beware: Santa Barbara County is coming after you.

The county has sent letters to four growers in Carpinteria who may have sold water to private landowners, which is a zoning violation.

Extracting water for transport and commercial sale is not allowed in the coastal zone, and still requires a conditional-use permit in non-coastal areas that are zoned for agriculture.

"It's just not allowed," said Glenn Russell, the county's planning and development director. "It's a form of mining. Whether you are mining water, gravel or other substances, these activities are regulated by zoning for the social good of the community."

Russell said it is likely that there are more growers selling the water to people on the black market.

"Given what I hear about the demand for water to be trucked into the county, I would not be surprised," Russell said.

No one has a conditional-use permit that allows them to sell water for commercial use, and the zoning violation applies to the property owner selling water, not the truck company or the buyer, he noted.

Local government agencies are scrambling to crack down on the practice, but doing so is not as easy as it may sound. The county is not actively searching for offenders and is relying on others to report the practice.

"We're not omnipresent," Hamilton said. "We can't see everything that is going on. The only way we know about this activity is if someone calls us."

Hamilton says he knows which growers in the Carpinteria Valley have sold the water, but he wouldn't disclose who they are.

There are other concerns. The Montecito Water District has no jurisdiction on the importation of water, but can step in if it feels that there are health concerns.

"We are now looking into protecting the potable water supply to the community and are preparing a letter that will be provided to those customers we discover are importing water," said Tom Mosby, general manager of the Montecito Water District. "If we determine that a health threat exists, we can shut off a customer's meter."

Still, some people believe that government officials are out of line for cracking down on the private sale of water.

"I'm saving plants," said John Cook, owner of Aqua Truck in Santa Barbara. "Water has always been a commodity," adding that he's going to continue doing what he's doing. "I have been in business for 28 years, so why do I need to stop now?"

Cook told Noozhawk that his Montecito clients have million-dollar investments in their landscaping, and they are going to do what they need to do.

"People's landscaping is like their pet dog," Cook said. "Some people go home to pet their dogs. Some people go home to read their newspapers. Some people enjoy spending money on their landscaping."

Cook wouldn't reveal how much he charges to truck in water, but said he is busy with weekly deliveries.

"It's not like I am making bank on it," he said.

Cook said government should stay out of it and let the private transactions happen, or practice what it preaches.

"I think the city should lead by example and let all the trees on State Street die," Cook said, to make his point.

Cook said he delivers water everywhere.

"All of my clients are just trying to save their plants," Cook said. "I don't really blame people for saving their stuff."

Russell doesn't blame people either, but he still wants the practice to stop.

He said the county is working with the four identified offenders to simply stop the process rather than take any action against them.

"We look at it as an opportunity for us to educate the landowners," Russell said. "We do have groundwater basins in overdraft, and we are in a drought."

First District county Supervisor Salud Carbajal noted that as a whole, Montecito residents have worked hard to reduce their water use.

He said he supports landowners who have obtained permits to sell water, but those in the coastal zone should listen to the county and follow the rules.

"What's legal is what's legal," Carbajal said. "It's hard to single out Montecitans just because they have the resources. This drought creates an issue for all us. People need to be doing what the law allows, and if the law allows for certain people to do certain things, they should be able to do it.

"Certainly there are concerns about appropriate permits that are needed, and if somebody is purchasing water or if the water is being sold, appropriate permits and laws need to be abided by."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.