Water Agency Announces Winners of Water Wise High School Video Contest

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the winners of the 2015 Water Wise High School Video Contest with 15 videos submitted from six high schools across the county.

The video contest, sponsored annually by the Water Agency in partnership with water providers from across the county, requires participating students to create 30-second videos about water conservation.

This year, videos were centered on the theme “Be water wise in your garden.” According to Matt Naftaly, manager of the County Water Agency, “The message these student videos deliver and the wide audience they reach through the web and social media are an invaluable way of raising everyone’s awareness about water conservation, especially during times of drought.”

A student team from Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta wins first place with their video "So Many H2Options." The second-place award goes to "Stop the Drought at the Spout" from the Dunn School in Los Olivos, while the third-place winner is "Saving Water in the Garden" from Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara. There are two honorable mention winners: “Splash” from Santa Ynez Union High School and another Dunn School entry, “Water Wise PSA.”

The first-place winner also garnered the People’s Choice Award, which recognizes the video with the most "likes" on the contest’s Facebook page. All together, the 15 submitted videos attracted many views on Facebook, demonstrating how social media can deliver important conservation messages.

In addition to monetary awards for the winning schools, the contest has private sector sponsors providing awards directly to the students. Specifically, lynda.com is issuing each of the first-place students a one-year subscription to lynda.com’s extensive library of online videos; Aqua-Flo Supply is giving the second-place team gift charge cards totaling $250; Ewing Irrigation is providing the third-place team with gift charge cards worth $150; and All Around Landscape Supply has gift charge cards totaling $500 for the People’s Choice winners.

The County Water Agency and local water providers thank all the students who participated in this year’s contest, which included the following high schools: Bishop Garcia Diego, Carpinteria High, Dos Pueblos, Dunn, Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez Valley Union. On behalf of those students, the County Water Agency also thanks our private sector sponsors for their generous support. More information on those sponsors can be found at: www.lynda.com, www.aquaflo.com, www.ewing1.com, and www.allaroundirrigation.com.

To see any of the winning videos from this year’s contest or videos from previous years, please visit the WaterWiseSB.org High School Video Contest page by clicking here. Most importantly, please remember to be water wise. Let’s Save Together!