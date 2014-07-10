Water Crisis Update: UCSB Lecture to Discuss Drought, Conservation in Santa Barbara and Goleta

Benjamin Franklin’s aphorism that “when the well’s dry, we know the worth of water” is as apt today as it was when he published it in Poor Richard’s Almanack in 1746. And nowhere is it more applicable today than in California, where every inch of land is experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought.

The public can learn more about critical water issues at the second in a series of community lectures, to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 14 in the Goleta Public Library’s Multipurpose Room.

Hosted by UC Santa Barbara, the event will feature Misty Williams, senior water resources analyst with the Goleta Water District, and Madeline Ward, acting water conservation coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara.

They will provide updates on water supplies, current restrictions and conservation programs for customers of each agency.

“With the hot summer months upon us, water conservation and efficiency efforts are of the utmost importance,” said Matthew O’Carroll, refuse, recycling and water efficiency manager for the facilities management department at UCSB. “Monday’s lecture will provide an opportunity for people to learn how to save water at home during the drought.”