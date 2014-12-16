Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:15 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Water Damage Forces Closure of Los Padres Supervisor’s Office

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | December 16, 2014 | 1:47 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Tuesday that the Supervisor’s Office was severely damaged in the storm that hit Goleta last Friday.

Water and mud breached a significant portion of the office, rendering the work space uninhabitable. The office will be closed while contract crews work to repair the extensive damage.

Employees will begin working remotely or from nearby Los Padres stations due to environmental factors. Once a comprehensive assessment of the damage is complete, officials will establish a timeline for reopening the SO and share this information with the public.

For partners, cooperators, volunteers and other members of the public who are working with SO employees, please contact them directly through email or cell phone.

If you are unable to reach an SO employee or have questions related to the office closure, please contact Los Padres public affairs officer Andrew Madsen at 805.895.0841 or [email protected].

During this closure, members of the public should continue to contact the nearest ranger station for recreation opportunities, closures and other important information.

» Santa Barbara Ranger District — 805.967.3481

» Santa Lucia Ranger District — 805.925.9538

» Ojai Ranger District — 805.646.4348

» Monterey Ranger District — 831.385.5434

» Mount Pinos Ranger District — 661.245.3731

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 
