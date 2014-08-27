Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:33 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Water Guardian Rebecca Claassen Awarded $15,000 Cox Conserves Hero Award

By Katie Davis for Santa Barbara County Water Guardians | August 27, 2014 | 7:54 a.m.

At a reception Monay night at Carpinteria City Hall, Rebecca Claassen was awarded first place in the Cox Conserves Hero Awards for her work as one of the founders of the Santa Barbara County Water Guardians and its massive grassroots effort to fight back against a huge proposed increase in extreme oil extraction.

The Water Guardians' efforts culminated in qualifying Measure P, the Healthy Air & Water Initiative that would ban fracking, steam injection and acidization in Santa Barbara County for the November ballot.

Representatives from Cox Communications presented the $15,000 award, along with Mayor Brad Stein and Carpinteria City Council members.

The award was based on nominations, selected by Cox Communications and voted on by the general public.

"This is a great honor, and I'm grateful to Cox for their generous support," Claassen said. "I am dedicating all of my time on a volunteer basis to protect our water, air, health and climate from expansion in risky oil extraction in our county."

— Katie Davis represents Santa Barbara County Water Guardians.

 

