Water Guardians Holds ‘Hands Across the Sand’ Rally for Clean Energy

The Water Guardians' "hands across the sand" event in on Saturday was a big success. Over a hundred people there.

This was part of a national day of action to say YES to clean energy and NO to the dirtiest forms of fossil fuel.

Over 103 events held across the country in 44 states. Out of all of these, the SANTA BARBARA picture is profiled as the masthead of the Flickr feed:

https://www.flickr.com/groups/may17dayofaction/

The Arctic and Antarctic are melting faster than scientists predicted. With 4 feet of sea level rise, the beach where we stand will be under water if we cannot reduce fossil fuel emissions.

This beach was also the site of the first major oil spill in the Country. It is a symbolic front-line in the battle against climate change AND the local environmental risks of extreme oil extraction.

In Santa Barbara, we were also celebrating the news this week that the elections office certified that we had gathered enough signatures to qualify an initiative to ban fracking and other extreme extraction techniques in Santa Barbara County -- 16,000 valid signatures in just 3 weeks by hundreds of volunteers.

— Katie Davis represents Water Guardians.