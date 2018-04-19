Water Heater Fire Quickly Contained on Lower Westside

A flash fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a lower Westside apartment building, but was quickly contained, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said crews responded to a smoke investigation call at 2:12 p.m. from The Village at Santa Barbara apartments, 524 W. Canon Perdido St.

A full structure response of three engines, a battalion chief and a ladder truck was sent, and crews arrived at the two-story complex to find that one of the unit's electric water heaters had malfunctioned, causing "a flash-type fire," Mercado said.

Apartment maintenance employees quickly shut off the power, which kept the fire small and ultimately caused little damage to the area.

An investigator was on scene, Mercado said, and no injuries resulted from the incident.

