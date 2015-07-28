Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Water Line Break Floods Haley Street Businesses

City fire department helps mop up water from Eastside Santa Barbara stores

Santa Barbara City Firefighters mop up flooding at the Packaging Store in Santa Barbara.
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 28, 2015 | 2:45 p.m.

Several Santa Barbara businesses were flooded after a water line broke at an industrial building on East Haley Street Tuesday afternoon.

A call reporting the flooding came in at 1:23 p.m. after a water flow alarm from the sprinkler systems at 126 East Haley St. was triggered, according to Ryan DiGuilio of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Several businesses were affected by the flooding, including the Packaging Store and Renegade Wines

A sprinkler valve had somehow come loose above the Packaging Store's garage door and flooded several businesses, DiGuilio said.

Three engines, a truck and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene and firefighters were working to mop up the businesses.

The dollar amount for the damage is unknown, DiGuilio said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

