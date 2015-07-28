Water Line Break Floods Haley Street Businesses

Advice

Several Santa Barbara businesses were flooded after a water line broke at an industrial building on East Haley Street Tuesday afternoon.

A call reporting the flooding came in at 1:23 p.m. after a water flow alarm from the sprinkler systems at 126 East Haley St. was triggered, according to Ryan DiGuilio of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Several businesses were affected by the flooding, including the Packaging Store and Renegade Wines.

A sprinkler valve had somehow come loose above the Packaging Store's garage door and flooded several businesses, DiGuilio said.

Three engines, a truck and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene and firefighters were working to mop up the businesses.

The dollar amount for the damage is unknown, DiGuilio said.

