Water Main Leak Caused Santa Barbara Sinkhole

Public works crews are repairing the sinkhole that appeared Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Mission and State streets

A water main leak apparently caused the sinkhole that appeared in a Santa Barbara intersection this weekend.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 5, 2015 | 9:36 a.m.

Public Works crews spent most of the day Tuesday repairing a sinkhole that appeared at the intersection of Mission and State streets in Santa Barbara over the weekend, and the fix should be completed Wednesday, according to the city.

The approximately 2-by-2-foot hole and indented pavement appeared Saturday afternoon and was given a quick patch job over the weekend.

It appears the sinkhole was caused by a water main leak that caused soil to consolidate under the pavement, water resources manager Joshua Haggmark said.

There are also a lot of storm drains in the area, he added.

Repairs should be finished by the end of Wednesday and the road closures will be lifted.

For Tuesday's work, the northbound lane of State Street was closed between Pedregosa and Mission streets and Mission Street was closed between State Street and Anacapa Street.

It's costing about $13,000 to fix, Haggmark said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

