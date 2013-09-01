Water-Main Break Cuts Service on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Outage affects customers in the neighborhood around the 800 block of West Arrellaga Street

Santa Barbara firefighters and public works crews responded Sunday evening to a water main break that left some customers without water on the city's Westside.

The break occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West Arrellaga Street.

Witnesses reported that the pavement was lifted about three inches by the force of the water.

The break caused a disruption of water service for customers in the neighborhood. Details on how many customers were affected were not available late Sunday.

Residents in the area said a similar break occurred less than a year ago.

One week ago, a water main break in Old Town Goleta created a 20-foot-by-20-foot sinkhole in the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue. Although the Aug. 24 break has been repaired, the Goleta Water District is still trying to determine the cause.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.