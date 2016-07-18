Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:45 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Water Main Break Causes Disruption to Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club

13 customers impacted by the water outage and service is expected to be restored Monday night after a break in an 8-inch cast iron water main

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | July 18, 2016 | 4:46 p.m.

Thirteen city water customers lost service Monday afternoon when an 8-inch cast iron water main broke on the 500 block of Canon Perdido Street near Santa Barbara High School.

Crews were sent out to fix the break while the surrounding road was closed, city water systems manager Cathy Taylor told Noozhawk.

Service was expected to be restored sometime Monday night, she said.

The break affected the Boys and Girls Club of 632 East Canon Perdido Street the most, Taylor added, with the city sending out portable restrooms and hand-wash stations to the club.

Because Santa Barbara High School has two different water feeds, she said, it still has the ability to receive water during such a break.

