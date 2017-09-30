Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Water-Main Replacement Might Mean Traffic Delays

By Laura Camp for Montecito Water District | September 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

An essential water main replacement will begin Oct. 2 on Sycamore Canyon Road, between Eucalyptus Hill Road and East Valley Road in Montecito. Approximately one mile of nearly 100-year-old, 8-inch cast iron pipe will be replaced.

Traffic advisories will be communicated by the contractor on the project, Lash Construction. The district recommends taking alternate routes during construction, particularly 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, for the duration of the project.

The project will replace 4,900 feet of existing 8-inch cast iron pipe, originally installed in 1923, with new 12-inch ductile iron pipe.

The pipeline is a critical transmission main that conveys water from the Terminal and Cold Springs Reservoirs, which store in excess of 4 million gallons of water, to the lower pressure zones in the southwestern portion of the district.

As part of delivering a reliable supply of water, the Montecito Water District operates and maintains more than 114 miles of water distribution pipes, 4,600 service connections, groundwater wells, pump stations, Juncal Dam, Jameson Lake, 10 reservoirs and two water treatment facilities.

Many district-owned pipes, reservoirs and facilities were built in the 1920s, when the district was first created. Aging infrastructure is addressed on an ongoing basis, and prioritized through the district’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan.
 
For more information call 969-2271 or visit www.montecitowater.com.

— Laura Camp for Montecito Water District.

 
