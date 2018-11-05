Monday, November 5 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo Players Wyatt Pieretti of Santa Barbara High, SBCC’s Emma Fraser Named Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 5, 2018 | 4:37 p.m.

A pair of water polo players swept the Athlete of the Week awards at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Wyatt Pieretti Click to view larger
Wyatt Pieretti, Santa Barbara High water polo.
Emma Fraser Click to view larger
Emma Fraser, SBCC water polo

Goalie Wyatt Pieretti of Santa Barbara High’s boys team and goal-scorer Emma Fraser of the SBCC women’s squad were honored for their performances in post-season competition last week.

Pieretti, a freshman, got the call to start in three CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoff wins. He split time with Hunter Brownell in a 16-13 first-round victory over Moorpark and went the distance in triumphs against Corona-Santiago (11-8) in the second round and fourth-seeded Costa Mesa (9-8) in the quarterfinals.

He allowed only three goals in the second half at Costa Mesa and made several clutch saves in the win over Santiago. 

The Dons play Servite in the semifinals on Wednesday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Fraser led SBCC to its fifth straight championship at the Western State Conference Tournament. 

She scored four goals in a 10-9 semifinal win over L.A. Valley and tallied three in a 16-7 championship victory over Ventura.

Fraser equaled Rocio Fesembeck’s 2014 single-season school record of 111 goals.

The honorable mention choices for female athletes include Isabella Viana (SBCC soccer), Stephanie Farouze, (SBCC golf), Anna DiSorbo (Cate cross country) and Shayla Alvarez (Carpinteria cross country).

The men’s honorable mention selections include Jack Deardorff (Cate football), Franco De Luca (SBCC football), Michael Oldach (Westmont cross country), Lalo Delgado (Westmont soccer), Adrian Soracco (Bishop Diego football), Sadiki Johnson (SBCC soccer).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

