Water Polo Playoff Picture Could Become Clearer After So Cal Championships

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 2, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

The local Division 1 water polo teams head to the final major tournament before the CIF playoffs this weekend.

Fourth-ranked San Marcos, No. 5 Dos Pueblos and No. 7 Santa Barbara will compete at the Southern California Championships in Irvine. They’ll be joined by all the power teams from Orange County, including No. 1 Orange Lutheran, No. 2 Laguna Beach, No. 3 Foothill.

The results of this tournament figure to influence the playoff seeding.

San Marcos is 21-2, with its losses coming against Foothill and Laguna Beach at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. The Royals defeated No. 6 Corona del Mar in overtime last Friday in a non-league contest on the road.

In soccer, Santa Barbara is eighth in Division 1. The Dons will be looking to clinch the Channel League title this week. The San Marcos girls, who also are closing in the league title, are No. 8 in Division 3.

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1  Orange Lutheran

2  Laguna Beach

3  Foothill

4  San Marcos

5  Dos Pueblos

6  Corona del Mar

7  Santa Barbara

8  Mater Dei

9  Los Alamitos

T10 Newport Harbor

T10 Santa Margarita

Others: Huntington Beach

DIVISION 3

1 Arroyo Grande

2 ML King

3 Troy

4 Redondo Union

5 Mira Costa

6 Santiago/Corona

7 La Serna

8 Peninsula

9 Palos Verdes

10 Righetti

Others: Harvard Westelake

DIVISION 6

1 Santa Monica

2 Ocean View

3 Cabrillo/Lompoc

4 Westridge

5 Mayfield

6 Segerstrom

7 Cypress

8 Hemet

9 Temescal Canyon

10 Culver City

Others: El Segundo, Beaumont, Tustin

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

1  Paramount

2  Servite

3  Loyola

4  Los Alamitos

5  St. John Bosco

6  Palos Verdes

7  Warren

8  Santa Barbara

9  Edison

T10 Centennial/Corona

T10 Royal

DIVISION 3

1 Cathedral

2 Chaffey

3 Diamond Bar

4 Redlands East Valley

5 Pasadena

6 Ontario

7 Claremont

8 Pioneer Valley

9 Corona del Mar

T10 Salesian

T10 Citrus Valley

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 3

1 South Hills

2 San Luis Obispo

3 Yorba Linda

4 West Torrance

5 Warren

6 Cypress

7 Pasadena Poly

8 San Marcos

9 El Dorado

T10 Claremont

T10 North Torrance

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

