Water Rescue Team Helps Kayakers in Distress at Goleta Beach

Santa Barbara County Fire crews use personal watercraft to help two women back to land after wind blows kayak half-mile offshore

Two kayakers were blown a half-mile offshore Friday afternoon and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to Goleta Beach Park with a water rescue team, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Fire engines and the water rescue team responded to a report of kayakers in distress at 2:34 p.m. and spotted the kayak east of Goleta Pier, he said.

The kayak was being blown out by the wind and the kayakers were unable to get to shore, he said.

Two personal watercraft were launched from shore and transported the two women, who were uninjured, back to the beach.

The rescue took about 45 minutes, Zaniboni said.

