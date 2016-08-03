Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:38 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City Says Water Quality Remains Safe After Discolored Water Complaints in Downtown Santa Barbara

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 3, 2016 | 3:57 p.m.

Signs posted at 24 Hour Fitness on State Street warning the public of a contaminated water advisory have been taken down and deemed untrue, according to Santa Barbara water systems manager Cathy Taylor.

24 Hour Fitness employees posted the signs Tuesday in the front entrance, restrooms and by drinking fountains advising guest not to wash or drink water because “the Santa Barbara City water is contaminated.”

Taylor said the information on the signs was completely incorrect.

“If the water was polluted and not safe to drink, we would put out a water notice to tell the community of the affected area,” she said. “We would not have private citizens post signs in the windows.”

She said the gym, located at 820 State St., was the only business that posted signs.

“The informational signs were not sanctioned by the city,” she said. “It has not been helpful because the water is safe to drink.”

Taylor said the city received multiple complaints Tuesday of discolored water in the downtown area.

Santa Barbara water officials say water quality is safe despite complaints of discolored water in the downtown area and signs posted at the 24 Hour Fitness gym telling customers the water was contaminated. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara water officials say water quality is safe despite complaints of discolored water in the downtown area and signs posted at the 24 Hour Fitness gym telling customers the water was contaminated.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“Yesterday’s flushing of the water distribution was in response to wide-spread discolored water complaints in the downtown area,” Taylor said. “It was not a part of an official flushing project.” 

City water crews worked to clear the quality by systematically flushing water from fire hydrants.

“The discolored water is caused by deposits on the interior surface of water pipes being disturbed by changing water velocities in the water system,” she said. “It is safe but we encourage people to flush the water and run it until it clears up.”

Anthony Cardoza, an assistant operation manager at 24 Hour Fitness, said the signs were posted in the area as a safety precaution.

“We posted the signs to inform people that it wasn’t perfectly clear until more information was available,” Cardoza said. “Residue iron and magnesium was in the water and built up over the years.”

Taylor urges anyone with water quality concerns, to call the City’s Water Resources at 805.564.5413.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 