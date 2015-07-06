Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 5:39 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Water Saver: Plant Vegetables and Herbs in Containers

By Diane Zakian Rumbaugh for Agromin | July 6, 2015 | 12:10 p.m.

While there may not be enough water this year to maintain a full-sized garden, plenty of vegetables and herbs can thrive even with watering restrictions when planted in containers using the right soil, says Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly compost products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities including those in Santa Barbara County.

“A successful container garden begins with the right potting mix,” said Bill Camarillo, Agromin’s CEO. “The potting mix should have a loose texture to hold in moisture and contain the organic ingredients necessary to maintain healthy plant roots.”

Some vegetables can do well in containers when planted in mid-summer because of their relatively short growing cycle. They include tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and radishes. Herbs can also be planted now, particularly chives, thyme, rosemary and oregano. An added bonus is that these herbs do not require as much water as other herbs.

To plant, first fill the container to about one-third full with potting mix. Loosen the plant’s root ball and place the plant in the pot. Add more potting mix and press lightly. Then water thoroughly.

“Many potting soils contain all the nutrients your plants need so it is not necessary to add fertilizer,” explains Camarillo.

Selecting the right container is also important. Choose a light-colored pot with a drain hole (dark-colored containers will absorb the summer’s heat). Place a saucer underneath the pot to catch excess water. The bigger the pot and the more potting soil used, the less often plants require water.

“You don’t have to forgo fresh, backyard-grown vegetables and herbs this summer,” Camarillo said. “You won’t have the variety you would from a traditional garden, but a container garden can prove to be a rewarding and satisfying alternative.”

Click here for more gardening and soil tips.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 