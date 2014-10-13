Water Saving is Elementary in Montecito

Eliminating a thirsty lawn was a simple change with a big payoff — a 50-60 percent decrease in water use — for the Montecito Union School District, and more change is in the wind.

When Tammy Murphy became the district’s Superintendent, there were two lawns near the administrative offices at Montecito Elementary School that were underused and not really suitable for child play areas.

As the drought prompted school officials to try and come up with water-saving measures, her first thought turned to those lawns and how they could be improved without a single drop of water.

“The facilities manager and I looked at the lawn on the south side of the school and said ‘this needs to go away.’” Murphy said.

This summer, the grass was completely removed and replaced by a covering of wood chips, something that has brought “a lot of high fives” from parents because the area now is water-free.

These actions were just what Mike Clark, the landscape specialist at the Montecito Water District, was hoping the district would take for the ornamental and underused turf.

“I’d been encouraging them for the last two years to take out the grass and put down sheet mulch,” Clark said. “The kids can still run around on the area and it makes water available for the playing fields.”

Soon, Murphy and other district administrators will decide the fate of a similarly underused patch on the north side of the building, with an eye for replacing grass with drought-tolerant plants and possibly artificial turf.

Clark said that the district had already decreased the area covered by grass and mulched around the edges. Murphy expressed hope that, working with Clark and Sweetwater Collaborative, both Water Wise in Santa Barbara County participants, she could make the north lawn replacement a project for parents to complete.

Her aim is to have the project be part of the community-wide Montecito Beautification Day on Nov. 8.

“Our parents are completely involved and active and interested in saving water as well,” Murphy said. “I can see them putting in some drought tolerant and native plants, trimming areas with mulch. The PTA is excited about this too, they just appointed their seventh VP who will focus on Environment and Sustainability.”

Clark said that customers hoping to save water have many alternatives when it’s time to landscape. For example, he noted that dymondia is a drought-tolerant groundcover that requires watering once a week rather than the traditional two or three times a week. He also recommended that residents consider bentgrass, Santa Ana Bermuda or UC verde buffalo grass.

For more information on drought-tolerant landscaping or water-saving techniques, visit www.waterwisesb.org.