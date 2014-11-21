Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Water Service Restored to Goleta Customers After Line Break

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | November 21, 2014 | 12:55 p.m.

Water service was returned to customers in the Patterson Avenue area Friday morning after Goleta Water District crews worked all night on repairs.

A fitting that connected two sections of 6-inch pipe broke on Thursday and caused a break in the critical high-pressure line, said David Matson, the district’s assistant general manager.

The piece that broke was 40 to 45 years old, as was a high-pressure valve that also broke.

The affected area was north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Patterson and Fairview avenues, in addition to the areas of Twin Ridge and San Marcos Road. Water service was shut off to about 750 customers from 10 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday while crews made repairs.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the break was reported around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and the water was flowing into San Jose Creek.

Even though the water main break was discovered about 10 hours before repairs started, the district had to wait for a replacement part to arrive via courier, Matson said.

“Crews worked throughout the night and remain on-site to complete restoration of the road surface and other minor repairs to our system,” he said Friday morning. “We are very fortunate that the location and type of break resulted in no damage to surrounding property and minimal water loss considering the size of the pipe.”

The Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board’s South Coast Conduit, which brings water to the South Coast from Lake Cachuma, is in the vicinity of this transmission line break, but was unaffected, Matson said.

The district expects to have an estimate of the water loss on Monday.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

