Water-Supply Outlook Improves with Recent Storms in Santa Barbara County

More rain and runoff are needed to shed a years-long drought designation

Lake Cachuma Click to view larger
Lake Cachuma rose more than 5½ feet after Thursday’s storm. (Ray Ford / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 18, 2019 | 7:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara County’s water-supply outlook has brightened with recent heavy rainfall, but the region is still a long way from ending its years-long drought.

Thursday’s big storm, coming at the end of a series of weather systems during the past two weeks, produced enough runoff to raise Lake Cachuma more than 5½ feet as of Friday morning.

The lake has gained more than 10,000 acre-feet of water in recent days and was 35.5 percent full, according to county figures.

“It’s a big deal, because we finally got runoff into the reservoir,” said Tom Fayram, the county’s deputy director of water resources. “What’s really good is that we have not been in the position to have inflow into Cachuma this early in the year, in January, since 2011.”

That sets the stage for more lake-filling runoff from future storms, Fayram said.

Despite the improvement, Cachuma remained more than 50 feet below spill level as of Friday.

Overall, Santa Barbara County is at 125 percent of average rainfall to date for the rain season that began Sept. 1. It also has received 52 percent of its average total rainfall for the year.

A key factor in Cachuma getting much-needed runoff was Gibraltar Reservoir, upstream on the Santa Ynez River, beginning to spill Thursday morning.

“The watershed for Cachuma roughly doubles above Gibraltar,” Fayram said. “Also, areas above Gibraltar tend to be wetter."

The Santa Ynez River, along Paradise Road Click to view larger
The Santa Ynez River, seen here along Paradise Road, carries runoff to Lake Cachuma. (Mike Eliason photo)

Owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara, Gibraltar has a relatively small capacity — about 4,500 acre-feet — so isn’t a major factor in local water supplies.

The reservoir got more than 15 inches of rain in the overnight storm, Water Supply Manager Kelley Dyer told the city's Water Commission on Thursday.

The recent storms could help the water supply outlook, which shows a gap for 2021 if allocations from Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project don't change, she said. 

Upstream from Gibraltar is Jameson Lake, owned and operated by the Montecito Water District.

During Thursday’s heavy rain, Jameson received 6.19 inches of rain in 24 hours, and the lake’s level rose more than 6 feet in less than six hours, according to Laura Camp, a district spokeswoman.

Jameson’s capacity is 5,144 acre-feet, and it stood at 83 percent full on Friday. Continued runoff is expected, although a spill does not seem imminent.

Jameson Lake on the upper Santa Ynez River Click to view larger
Jameson Lake on the upper Santa Ynez River rose 6 feet in less than six hours on Thursday following a night of heavy rain. (Alan Prichard photo)

Long term, a full Jameson is good news for the Montecito district. However, the district has been unable to use supplies from the reservoir for the past year because of water-quality issues.

“Since the Thomas Fire burned through the watershed in December 2017, each rain event deposits more ash and debris in the lake,” Camp said. “Increased contaminants make treatment difficult, and as a result, water deliveries from Jameson Lake have been suspended since the Thomas Fire.”

The district is completing an improvement project at its primary water-treatment facility, with the aim of enhancing its ability to treat water from Jameson. However, the district still expects water deliveries from the reservoir to remain suspended for several more months, Camp said.

Another factor in the county’s water-supply outlook is the State Water Project. Various entities from the City of Santa Maria to the City of Carpinteria receive State Water allocations, which are dependent on the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada each year.

“I think what we haven’t seen yet, and will have to wait to see, is how these storms impact the State Water Project allocations,” Fayram said.

State Water is delivered to South Coast jurisdictions via a pipeline that puts the water into Lake Cachuma. It is then sent through the same tunnel through the Santa Ynez Mountains that delivers Cachuma water.

Before this week’s storm, Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board officials figured the lake’s emergency pumping facility would need to be deployed again in the fall, so deliveries can continue with low water levels, Dyer said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Santa Barbara County is designated in a “moderate drought,” the second of five increasingly dire levels. In September 2018, the county was listed in a “severe drought,” the third level.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

