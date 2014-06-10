Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Etta Waterfield Cites Jobs, Public Safety in Bid for Santa Maria Council

Member of city Planning Commission hopes to bring economic-development experience to the job

By Janene Scully, North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 10, 2014 | 5:48 p.m.

Declaring public safety and jobs among top issues facing Santa Maria, Etta Waterfield announced her bid for City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

Waterfield, a Santa Maria planning commissioner for 10 years, also serves as executive director of the Santa Maria Police Council, which has raised funds for training and equipment for the Santa Maria Police Department.

“Public safety will be one of my number one priorities,” she said.

Public safety also is critical for another of Waterfield’s top priorities — attracting firms that offer high-paying jobs. Companies looking to relocate to a community consider public safety, she noted.

Waterfield worked to bring jobs to the area during seven years with the Santa Maria Valley Economic Development Association, and later while performing similar duties under the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I will work tirelessly to bring good-paying jobs to this community,” she said. “I will use that experience to not only help bring companies to Santa Maria, but also to streamline that process that will allow them to gracefully come into this community and set up.”

The city has available land and other necessities for businesses looking to relocate, she said.

“I want Santa Maria to once again be that number one hub on the Central Coast that we once were," she said. "I know we can do it.”

In her role on the Planning Commission, Waterfield voted earlier this year with the majority to approve the permit for the Immigration & Custom Enforcement facility’s construction in Santa Maria. She said she made her decision based on the law.

This isn’t Waterfield’s first bid for City Council. In 2012, she lost by two votes.

She applied to be appointed to the council, but a divided panel ultimately named Willie Green to fill the vacancy created by Alice Patino’s election to mayor.

The announcement Tuesday comes a more than a month before the July 14 opening of the nomination period for the City Council race. Two four-year terms, currently filled by Councilmen Jack Boysen and Willie Green, are set to appear on the Nov. 4 ballot. Both men reportedly intend to file.

Among those who attended the announcement were Patino, 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, his father and former Santa Maria mayor Larry Lavagnino, former mayor and county supervisor Joe Centeno and others.

Those standing around Waterfield broke out in applause and cheers once she announced her candidacy.

“I think Etta brings exactly what the city needs right now, and that is somebody with experience creating jobs,” Steve Lavagnino said, noting Waterfield’s economic development work.

Lavagnino said he also supports two additional candidates expected to run this fall — Boysen and newcomer Amy Lopez, who works for Santa Barbara County and serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley.

Lavagnino has worked with all three and believes each would bring a great perspective to the council.

Waterfield, who describes herself as “an American with Mexican heritage,” moved to Santa Maria from Arizona in 1985. She noted that Santa Maria has since become the largest city in Santa Barbara County.

“I just love my city,” she said. “This is something that I feel is the right thing to do, and I’ve felt it for a quite awhile. Even going through the last City Council election and those different  issues that we had, it hasn’t deterred my mind in what is good for Santa Maria.

"It’s not about me, it’s about Santa Maria and helping to make this community a stronger, better environment to provide for families to be able to live here.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 