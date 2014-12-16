Etta Waterfield Joins Santa Maria Council as Jack Boysen Begins Second Term

Mayor Alice Patino proclaims Willie Green Day in honor of the departing councilman, who lost his election bid after being appointed to the seat in 2013

With a standing-room-only crowd watching, Etta Waterfield’s perseverance paid off as she was sworn in as a member of the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night, when Jack Boysen also kicked off his second term.

Waterfield was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 4 election, with incumbent Boysen taking second place in the race for two terms. On Tuesday night, the City Council also bid farewell to Councilman Willie Green, who lost his bid to be elected to the panel to which he had been appointed in 2013.

The new councilwoman noted the support of her husband, Buck, and her former boss, Bob Royster, executive director of the now-defunct Santa Maria Economic Development Association.

"He taught me so many things, and the word perseverance is one he etched into my mind," Waterfield said.

Waterfield ran previously and missed being elected to the council by two votes in 2012. However, the council decided against appointing her to fill the vacancy created when Alice Patino was elected mayor midway through her council term. After accepting applications, the council appointed Green to the seat in February 2013.

"I'm just grateful, humbled and so appreciative of all the voters," Waterfield added Tuesday night.

Waterfield has been executive director of the Santa Maria Police Council, advisory board member for the Salvation Army and on the Board of directors for the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Her election to the council now leaves a vacancy on the Santa Maria Planning Commission, which she served on for more than a decade. The city earlier announced it will accept applications for two terms on the Planning Commission through Jan. 2.

Boysen, who has lived in Santa Maria for most of the last 30 years, said he was taking the oath on his father's 96th birthday.

He noted he promised at the start of his first term in 2010 to never make a decision based on how it would affect his chance for re-election. Instead, he said made his votes on whether it was the best decision for the city of Santa Maria.

"Now in 2014, I reiterate that pledge and I promise to make every decision for what I truly believe to be the best interest of our great city," he added.

He also shared four goals for his second year, including revising the vision for the downtown area, working with landowners to protect the city's stable supply of state water and expanding the stock of affordable housing. Attracting a four-year university is another goal.

"We need to take this out of the discussion stage and get it into the action stage," Boysen said.

He previously served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission and also was named to the Mission County Formation Commission.

Following a 10-year career in banking, he originally came to Santa Maria with his family 30 years ago when he purchased a local business. He later started a general contracting business, then served as executive assistant to former Fifth District County Supervisor Joe Centeno and worked as chief financial officer of Good Samaritan Shelter.

Mayor Alice Patino also presented a proclamation to the departing councilman, including declaring Tuesday as "Willie Green Day."

"I want to thank you for your two years of service," Patino told Green. "You filled a time that we really needed someone like you."

"You've really made a difference," Boysen added.

Green is a part-time instructor at Allan Hancock College who has taught business law and management, executive leadership and other courses at the campus since 2000.

A 14-year resident of Santa Maria, he has previously served on two city committees, including the Block Grants Advisory Committee and on the All-America City Committee. He also serves on the Fighting Back board of directors, and on the Police Advisory Council.

The council also picked a new mayor pro-tem Tuesday night to fill in when Patino is absent. The mayor nominated Councilwoman Terri Zuniga to fulfill the role for the next year.

