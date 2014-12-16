Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Etta Waterfield Joins Santa Maria Council as Jack Boysen Begins Second Term

Mayor Alice Patino proclaims Willie Green Day in honor of the departing councilman, who lost his election bid after being appointed to the seat in 2013

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 16, 2014 | 10:40 p.m.

With a standing-room-only crowd watching, Etta Waterfield’s perseverance paid off as she was sworn in as a member of the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night, when Jack Boysen also kicked off his second term.

Waterfield was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 4 election, with incumbent Boysen taking second place in the race for two terms. On Tuesday night, the City Council also bid farewell to Councilman Willie Green, who lost his bid to be elected to the panel to which he had been appointed in 2013.

The new councilwoman noted the support of her husband, Buck, and her former boss, Bob Royster, executive director of the now-defunct Santa Maria Economic Development Association.

"He taught me so many things, and the word perseverance is one he etched into my mind," Waterfield said.

Waterfield ran previously and missed being elected to the council by two votes in 2012. However, the council decided against appointing her to fill the vacancy created when Alice Patino was elected mayor midway through her council term. After accepting applications, the council appointed Green to the seat in February 2013.

"I'm just grateful, humbled and so appreciative of all the voters," Waterfield added Tuesday night.

Waterfield has been executive director of the Santa Maria Police Council, advisory board member for the Salvation Army and on the Board of directors for the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Her election to the council now leaves a vacancy on the Santa Maria Planning Commission, which she served on for more than a decade. The city earlier announced it will accept applications for two terms on the Planning Commission through Jan. 2.

Boysen, who has lived in Santa Maria for most of the last 30 years, said he was taking the oath on his father's 96th birthday. 

Boysen
Jack Boysen takes the oath of office Tuesday for his second term on the Santa Maria City Council. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

He noted he promised at the start of his first term in 2010 to never make a decision based on how it would affect his chance for re-election. Instead, he said made his votes on whether it was the best decision for the city of Santa Maria.

"Now in 2014, I reiterate that pledge and I promise to make every decision for what I truly believe to be the best interest of our great city," he added.

He also shared four goals for his second year, including revising the vision for the downtown area, working with landowners to protect the city's stable supply of state water and expanding the stock of affordable housing. Attracting a four-year university is another goal.

"We need to take this out of the discussion stage and get it into the action stage," Boysen said.

He previously served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission and also was named to the Mission County Formation Commission.

Following a 10-year career in banking, he originally came to Santa Maria with his family 30 years ago when he purchased a local business. He later started a general contracting business, then served as executive assistant to former Fifth District County Supervisor Joe Centeno and worked as chief financial officer of Good Samaritan Shelter.

Mayor Alice Patino also presented a proclamation to the departing councilman, including declaring Tuesday as "Willie Green Day."

"I want to thank you for your two years of service," Patino told Green. "You filled a time that we really needed someone like you."

"You've really made a difference," Boysen added.

Green is a part-time instructor at Allan Hancock College who has taught business law and management, executive leadership and other courses at the campus since 2000.

A 14-year resident of Santa Maria, he has previously served on two city committees, including the Block Grants Advisory Committee and on the All-America City Committee. He also serves on the Fighting Back board of directors, and on the Police Advisory Council.

The council also picked a new mayor pro-tem Tuesday night to fill in when Patino is absent. The mayor nominated Councilwoman Terri Zuniga to fulfill the role for the next year.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 