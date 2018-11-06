Annual Waterfront Boat Parade Launches Holiday Season

Stearns Wharf will open the holiday season with the 32nd Annual Parade of Lights boat procession, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, with some 30 boats motoring, sailing and paddling the Santa Barbara coastline.

Just before the parade, Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo will switch on the lights of a 25-foot green white fir on Stearns Wharf, marking the official start of the season for the waterfront.

Judging for the parade takes place from the east side of Stearns Wharf.

Community members can to begin their own holiday activities by dining or shopping on the waterfront. Gift certificates are available at wharf businesses.

Parking is available before 3:30 p.m. on Stearns Wharf, and at the Chase Palm Park and Garden Street parking lots.

The first 90-minutes of parking on the wharf.

The event is sponsored by the Stearns Wharf Merchants. For more information, visit StearnsWharf.org.

— Neil Bruskin for Stearns Wharf Business Association.