Waterfront, UCP WORK, Inc. Mark Silver Anniversary

This fall marks the 25th anniversary of the UCP WORK, Inc. partnership with the city of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department and on Sept. 22, Mayor Helene Schneider presented Executive Director Kathy Webb and her team with a proclamation in celebration of the anniversary.

The proclamation stated, in short:

On behalf of the Santa Barbara City Council, we thank UCP WORK, Inc. for 25 years of dedicated service to the city of Santa Barbara, enhancing the beauty of the waterfront and offering many invaluable programs and opportunities for “Life without Limits for people with disabilities.”

We appreciate the dedicated board members, staff, volunteers and donors, whose outstanding commitment to supporting residents with disabilities has had, and will continue to have a positive, ripple-effect impact on our community.

As with most employment placement training programs, UCP WORK has used the harbor as a springboard toward community-integrated employment, with several crew members celebrating 15-23 years of service. They are proud of their contribution and love their jobs.

Taking into consideration the wonderful partnership with the Harbor Maintenance Department and the beautiful day at the waterfront, it is hard to argue why this is a great place to work.

Thanks to this partnership, the organization has transitioned numerous trainees from the harbor worksite into competitive employment, and it continues to employ 36 individuals with disabilities in maintaining the entire harbor, 365 days a year.

As Schneider said, the city of Santa Barbara and UCP WORK, Inc. have worked in partnership for many years, with the same goal in mind:

To provide employment opportunities to Santa Barbara residents with disabilities and to educate the business community about the beauty of diversity in the workplace and the value each person and his/her unique attributes brings to the business.

— Kathy Webb for UCP WORK, Inc.



